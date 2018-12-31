Kendra Wilkinson Says She's Not Looking for a New Love in 2019

She may be saying hello to a New Year, but not to new men.

As Kendra Wilkinson prepares to usher in 2019, the reality star took to Instagram and shared her hopes and mindset for the months to come.

"Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah," she wrote to her followers. "This year I'll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!"

Kendra continued, "2019 will be about simplifying and decluttering. Focusing on what truly makes me happy and laugh."