Only in our wildest dreams could we imagine living in a remote Irish castle for the holidays. It could be that perhaps Taylor Swift lived out those fantasies over Christmas.

There are some reports that the singer and her beau Joe Alwyn spent a few days at the spectacular Glin Castle in County Limerick. According to The Sun, Swift doled out about £50,000 for the getaway, which is equivalent to just over $63,000. The Sun said the couple maintained a very low profile during their time in Ireland and even stopped in town at O'Shaughnessy's Traditional Pub.

The pub is one of the many local attractions the castle mentions on their website. An alleged eyewitness to their date night at the pub told The Sun that it's not unusual for celebrities to spend a few days at Glin Castle. Julia Roberts and Mick Jagger apparently have spent time there.