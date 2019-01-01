Lady Gaga has never had a bad romance with red carpet fashion.
After a decade as a bonafide star, the triple threat has captivated fans with not only her hit songs and one-of-a-kind performances over the years, but also with what's become her endlessly unique signature fashion.
From lace and leather to hair and meat, Gaga's style seems to be boundless at this point as she's donned hundreds of avant-garde creations permanently stamped in pop culture history.
For Gaga, that unique aesthetic she fostered was not only an expression of her creativity and respect for fashion, but also the way she held on to control amid unwanted expectations from powerful men in the music industry.
"The methodology behind what I've done is that when they wanted me to be sexy or they wanted me to be pop, I always f--king put some absurd spin on it that made me feel like I'm still in control," she explained in her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.
Now, after many years and various style stages, the star continues to evolve her look and experiment with fashion, using the red carpet as her runway.
As a first-time film nominee at the 2019 Golden Globesfor her performance in A Star Is Born, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the actress will wear for the latest milestone moment in her career. While we're still days away from Sunday night's award show, take a look back at the most daring red carpet outfits Gaga has already donned in E!'s gallery below.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council
2009 ACE Awards
The star did not shy away from avant-garde for the annual style awards nearly a decade ago.
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
2009 MTV Video Music Awards
After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.
George Pimentel/WireImage
2009 MuchMusic Video Awards
Gaga showed everyone how to achieve a hair-raising look in this design.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
2010 amfAR New York City Gala
The star took over the red carpet in a standout white ensemble—finished off with white body makeup.
JAB Promotions/WireImage
2010 Brit Awards
The songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask.
WireImage
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Personally considered the "number one" look of her career, Gaga paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in this design from his final collection before his death months earlier.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
2010 MTV Video Musica Awards
Gaga went home a winner in one of her most unforgettable looks to date: the iconic meat dress.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
2011 Grammy Awards
The artist made quite the splash on the Grammy Awards red carpet all those years ago when she arrived in a carried egg.
WireImage
2011 MTV Video Music Aid Japan
Perhaps the most noteworthy element of this bold look was Gaga's unique eye makeup.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015 Met Gala
Never one to shy away from making a grand fashion statement, Gaga did just that in Balenciaga at the annual event.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016 Grammys
Gaga channeled late icon David Bowie with orange hair and a an embellished blue blazer dress in homage to the singer's Ziggy Stardust era.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016 Met Gala
Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée—but didn't shy away from sky-high heels and a just as voluminous blond 'do.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2017 Grammy Awards
The songstress was every bit the unique glam rocker in a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
2018 Venice Film Festival
Gaga turned heads in Venice, Italy donning one unforgettable, jaw-dropping blush feathered gown by Valentino.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
A Star Is Born 2018 London Premiere
The breakout star of the Bradley Cooper-helmed film channeled royal Elizabethan style in an Alexander McQueen design.
Don't forget to cue up your applause for what is sure to be another unforgettable ensemble from Mother Monster on Sunday night.