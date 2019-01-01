A Red Carpet Star Is Born: See Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks of All Time

Lady Gaga has never had a bad romance with red carpet fashion. 

After a decade as a bonafide star, the triple threat has captivated fans with not only her hit songs and one-of-a-kind performances over the years, but also with what's become her endlessly unique signature fashion. 

From lace and leather to hair and meat, Gaga's style seems to be boundless at this point as she's donned hundreds of avant-garde creations permanently stamped in pop culture history. 

For Gaga, that unique aesthetic she fostered was not only an expression of her creativity and respect for fashion, but also the way she held on to control amid unwanted expectations from powerful men in the music industry. 

"The methodology behind what I've done is that when they wanted me to be sexy or they wanted me to be pop, I always f--king put some absurd spin on it that made me feel like I'm still in control," she explained in her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Now, after many years and various style stages, the star continues to evolve her look and experiment with fashion, using the red carpet as her runway. 

As a first-time film nominee at the 2019 Golden Globesfor her performance in A Star Is Born, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the actress will wear for the latest milestone moment in her career. While we're still days away from Sunday night's award show, take a look back at the most daring red carpet outfits Gaga has already donned in E!'s gallery below.  

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council

2009 ACE Awards

The star did not shy away from avant-garde for the annual style awards nearly a decade ago. 

Lady Gaga, 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

2009 MTV Video Music Awards

After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lady Gaga, 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

2009 MuchMusic Video Awards

Gaga showed everyone how to achieve a hair-raising look in this design. 

Lady Gaga, amfAR's New York City Gala, 2010

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

2010 amfAR New York City Gala

The star took over the red carpet in a standout white ensemble—finished off with white body makeup. 

Lady Gaga, Brit Awards 2010

JAB Promotions/WireImage

2010 Brit Awards

The songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask. 

Lady Gaga, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

WireImage

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Personally considered the "number one" look of her career, Gaga paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in this design from his final collection before his death months earlier. 

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

2010 MTV Video Musica Awards

Gaga went home a winner in one of her most unforgettable looks to date: the iconic meat dress. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2011

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

2011 Grammy Awards

The artist made quite the splash on the Grammy Awards red carpet all those years ago when she arrived in a carried egg. 

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Aid Japan

WireImage

2011 MTV Video Music Aid Japan

Perhaps the most noteworthy element of this bold look was Gaga's unique eye makeup. 

Lady Gaga, 2015 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2015 Met Gala

Never one to shy away from making a grand fashion statement, Gaga did just that in Balenciaga at the annual event.

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2016 Grammys

Gaga channeled late icon David Bowie with orange hair and a an embellished blue blazer dress in homage to the singer's Ziggy Stardust era. 

Lady Gaga, 2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2016 Met Gala

Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée—but didn't shy away from sky-high heels and a just as voluminous blond 'do.   

Lady Gaga, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017 Grammy Awards

The songstress was every bit the unique glam rocker in a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny. 

Lady Gaga, 75th Venice Film Festival, 2018

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

2018 Venice Film Festival

Gaga turned heads in Venice, Italy donning one unforgettable, jaw-dropping blush feathered gown by Valentino. 

Lady Gaga, UK Premiere of 'A Star Is Born, 2018

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

A Star Is Born 2018 London Premiere

The breakout star of the Bradley Cooper-helmed film channeled royal Elizabethan style in an Alexander McQueen design. 

Don't forget to cue up your applause for what is sure to be another unforgettable ensemble from Mother Monster on Sunday night. 

