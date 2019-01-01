Lady Gaga has never had a bad romance with red carpet fashion.

After a decade as a bonafide star, the triple threat has captivated fans with not only her hit songs and one-of-a-kind performances over the years, but also with what's become her endlessly unique signature fashion.

From lace and leather to hair and meat, Gaga's style seems to be boundless at this point as she's donned hundreds of avant-garde creations permanently stamped in pop culture history.

For Gaga, that unique aesthetic she fostered was not only an expression of her creativity and respect for fashion, but also the way she held on to control amid unwanted expectations from powerful men in the music industry.