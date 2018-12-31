Brian Friedman/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Mon., 31 Dec. 2018 10:55 AM
Brian Friedman/NBC
The New Year is just around the corner—and Demi Lovato couldn't be more excited.
Five months after the 26-year-old "Give Your Heart a Break" singer nearly died from an accidental overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, she updated her Instagram Story today to thank people for their ongoing encouragement. "So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," she said. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."
Lovato has slowly become more active on social media after her latest stint in rehab—and she's used it to correct rumors about herself as she wades back into the public eye. "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," she tweeted Dec. 21. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn't actually a part of my life because most of the s--t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So, newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong."
Acknowledging she's a work in progress, Lovato also said she is "happy and clean."
"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f--king much," the "Fall in Line" singer wrote to her 57.1 million followers. "Thank you."
In October, Lovato's mom, Dianna de la Garza, said that while she knew the singer was no longer sober, "I didn't know what she was doing...because she doesn't live with me. She's 26." But as de la Garza said on Maria Menounos' podcast, "I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction [is] a disease—it's work. It's not easy. There are no shortcuts."
