by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 31 Dec. 2018 10:15 AM
After a dramatic season, fans watched several couples tie the knot on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé.
Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima were two of the lovebirds to say "I do." As the magical moment unfolded, the newlyweds looked back on the momentous occasion by posting photos from their big day on Instagram.
Both reality stars shared pictures of Colt holding his blushing bride. He also shared a sweet snapshot of their vow exchange.
"Til death do us part," he captioned the image.
The groom also posted a video of Larissa walking in her bridal gown. The new Mrs. Johnson wore a princess-style, off-the-shoulder number with lace detailing. She also pinned her hair up and donned a stunning lace veil. She walked down a petal-covered aisle with a bouquet of pink and white roses.
"I'm [feeling] really beautiful in my wedding dress," she said during the episode. "Colt doesn't pay the dress that I wanted, but in the end, we found a beautiful princess-style at Goodwill."
As for the groom, he looked dapper in tan suit and pink tie.
Larissa also posted a few photos from the big day, including a closeup of their rings.
View this post on Instagram
This is the moment I've waited for I can hear my heart singing Soon bells will be ringing This is the moment Of sweet Aloha I will love you longer than forever Promise me that you will leave me never Here and now dear, All my love, I vow dear Promise me that you will leave me never I will love you longer than forever U-a, si-la Pa-a ia me o-e Ko a-lo-ha ma-ka-mea e i-po Ka-'u ia e le-i a-e ne-i la Now that we are one Clouds won't hide the sun Blue skies of Hawaii smile On this, our wedding day I do love you with all my heart - Elvis Presley
A post shared by Larissa Johnson (@laricristinajohnson) on
The two said "I do" in front of a handful of loved ones at the Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Coltee🥐 (@c.45.j) on
While the day may have seemed picture perfect, there was still plenty of drama. For instance, Colt invited his cousin John, whom Larissa had previously uninvited. The family member expressed concern over the two's decision to marry.
"I'm actually worried for him at this time," he said. "I don't, you know, like Larissa or what she stands for. This is a big deal. I mean, this is for life."
View this post on Instagram
I love my beautiful wife, nothing matters anymore
A post shared by Coltee🥐 (@c.45.j) on
Still, Colt seemed more focused on marrying Larissa then getting his family's approval.
"It's important of my family to approve of Larissa," he said during the episode. "I want their support and love and acceptance. But at the same time, today's about Larissa and nothing else."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Larissa Johnson (@laricristinajohnson) on
After the two wed, they rode off in a white limousine to begin their new life. However, it wasn't exactly a fairytale romance. Shortly before the big day, Larissa was arrested for domestic battery. Larissa also later accused Colt of having an affair with another woman.
However, it looks like the two just want to put all of this drama behind them.
"I love my beautiful wife," he captioned a video of Larissa in her wedding dresss, "nothing matters anymore."
TLC
Eric and Leida Rosenbrook also tied the knot. The couple wed at the Hilton Garden Inn Madison West/Middleton in Wisconsin. The bride wore her hair down for the big day and accessorized her look with a dazzling headpiece. The day got off to a stressful start after Eric lost his pants. Luckily, he was able to eventually retrieve them.
As for their guests, only Eric's youngest daughter Jenna attended their nuptials. Still, the couple seemed to enjoy their big day.
"It took me seven days to fall in love with you," Leida wrote on Instagram. "It took me 90 days to get married with you. And, it will take me forever to be your lifetime companion @ericrosenbrook."
However, they didn't exactly have a fairytale experience, either. In fact, the two claimed they actually received death threats after appearing on the show.
View this post on Instagram
It took me seven days to fall in love with you. It took me 90 days to get married with you. And, it will take me forever to be your lifetime companion @ericrosenbrook ❤️ . . . . . #90dayfiance #television #entertainment #drama #unitedstates #wisconsin #jakarta #indonesia #loveit #awesome #iloveyou #instalove #instavid #instagram #instagood #couplesgoals #couple #husbandandwife #relationshipgoals #relationships #love
A post shared by Leida Margaretha (@_aicohen) on
Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores said "I do," as well. They wed in a small, intimate outdoor ceremony in Chicago. Fernanda wore a chic, white dress for the occasion and tucked her hair back in a high ponytail. She walked down the aisle carrying a colorful bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, the groom wore a smart blue suit and pink tie.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fernanda Flores (@ferflofit) on
Jonathan's sister helped the bride get ready. During a heart-to-heart discussion, Fernanda opened up about how she felt that her family couldn't attend the big day.
"Those 90 days were the hardest 90 days on my life," she said. "I always thought my dream wedding [would be] a big wedding with your family, and it's kind of sad I don't have that today. I expect Jonathan's family to love me and accept me quickly, and they didn't."
Jonathan's mother also couldn't attend the big day, but only because his grandmother wasn't doing well. The two plan to have a bigger wedding later on.
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa were the last couple to tie the knot on the show. Kalani continued to hide her pregnancy from her family members but admitted she'd have to tell them sooner or later. She walked down the aisle in a lace dress with her groom, and the two became husband and wife on a boat in California. Both stars posted pictures from their big day on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
|9-14-18| 💍🌊🛳💙 📸: @koliniphotography
A post shared by Kalani (@kalanikalanikalani) on
"Sweet moments of my life and perfect memories for our future family," he wrote. "Lots of problems and difficulties of life we face but I thank God for making us stronger to tackle all these things. It's almost New Year 2019 but I would love to take this opportunity in behalf of my family to wish you all a fantastic and amazing New Year."
View this post on Instagram
Sweet moments of my life and perfect memories for our future family ❤️ Lots of problems and difficulties of life we face but I thank God✊🙏 for making us stronger to tackle all these things. It’s almost New Year 2019 but I would love to take this opportunity in behalf of my family to wish you all a fantastic and amazing New Year ❤️🎆✊🇼🇸🇺🇸🇦🇸
A post shared by Asuelu (@asuelupulaa) on
However, not everyone made it down the aisle. Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova did not wed. Ashley Martson and Jay Smith also married during another episode.
Congrats to all the happy couples!
