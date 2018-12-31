Penny Marshall's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about Penny Marshall's death are being released.

E! News has confirmed that the actress' death certificate lists heart failure as the primary cause of death. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes were also contributing factors into her passing.

The document also confirms that the Hollywood star was cremated after her death. Penny's remains were then given to her sister Ronny Marshall.

Back on December 17, Penny died "peacefully" at her Hollywood Hills home at the age of 75.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the star's family shared with E! News at the time.