Louis C.K. Hits a New Low as He Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors

Louis C.K. is ending yet another year on a low note.

In recent months, the disgraced 51-year-old comedian has been working on new stand-up material at a few unannounced pop-up shows around the country, and his latest set comes 13 months after five women accused him of sexual misconduct. (C.K., who publicly apologized to his victims, was never charged with a crime.) If he was hoping to win over new fans—or at least win back his old ones—he's going to have a tough time doing that, based on the reaction to leaked audio from a Dec. 16 show at an undisclosed location, in which he mocked the teen survivors from the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

(Excerpts from the set first appeared on a YouTube page that has been removed, TMZ said; Forbes called it a "bootlegged audio tape" preserved on Twitter by comedy writer Jack Allison.)

Saying he's "disappointed in the younger generation" C.K. joked, "When I was, like, 18 through my 20s, we were idiots. We were f--king high, doing mushrooms and s—t! And then all of the old people were like, 'You've got to get your s--t together!' And we were like, 'Yeah? F--k you!'"