Brittany Cartwright had an unpleasant experience on her flight from Atlanta to Miami on Sunday.

The Vanderpump Rules star detailed an alleged altercation that occurred on her Delta Airlines flight, which she called a "complete assault." According to her note that she posted on Twitter, Cartwright was using the first class bathroom when "a woman started shaking my door a good 3 to 4 times when I had already told her someone was in there."

The 29-year-old then got out of the lavatory and pointed to the sign on the door that switches from occupied to vacant. The woman happened to be sitting a few rows in front of Cartwright and proceeded to start "talking about me pointing at me, making fun of me all because I said there was an occupied and vacant sign."

When they landed in Miami, things went from verbal to physical.