Rob Delaney and his wife Leah Delaney welcomed a new addition to the family this summer.

The Catastrophe star revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine that Leah gave birth to a son in August. Their family grew by one just months after their third son, Henry, died from brain cancer in January. He was two and a half years old.

The actor announced the family's loss on his Facebook page. He wrote, "Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."

Although the two sons never met, they hold a special connection. Leah got pregnant and Henry was the first person they told about the news. "We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings," Delaney told the publication. "It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying."