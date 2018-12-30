All The Reasons Why Fashion Loves Dee Hsu

We're calling it: 2018 is Dee Hsu's year of show-stopping style. And with her new idol drama that just premiered this week, looks like Hsu is set to properly dominate 2019 as well. And we cannot get anymore excited!

Starting out in the early Noughties with her elder sister Barbie Hsu (of iconic teen idol drama, Meteor Garden-fame), Dee Hsu is the award-winning Taiwanese television host, singer, and former competitive ballroom dancer (read: Is there anything that she can't do?).

Fans of Hsu remember her from her talk show Kangsi Coming — putting Mandarin-speaking celebrities on blast with her co-host Kevin Tsai. The pint-sized Taiwanese thunderbolt is also admired for her acerbic wit, brilliant comedic timing and a killer sense of style.