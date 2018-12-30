All The Reasons Why Fashion Loves Dee Hsu

We're calling it: 2018 is Dee Hsu's year of show-stopping style. And with her new idol drama that just premiered this week, looks like Hsu is set to properly dominate 2019 as well. And we cannot get anymore excited!
Starting out in the early Noughties with her elder sister Barbie Hsu (of iconic teen idol drama, Meteor Garden-fame), Dee Hsu is the award-winning Taiwanese television host, singer, and former competitive ballroom dancer (read: Is there anything that she can't do?).
Fans of Hsu remember her from her talk show Kangsi Coming — putting Mandarin-speaking celebrities on blast with her co-host Kevin Tsai. The pint-sized Taiwanese thunderbolt is also admired for her acerbic wit, brilliant comedic timing and a killer sense of style.
Rumoured to dress her three daughters in only Gucci, Hsu also counts the famed Italian designer Alessandro Michele as one of her closest friends, and is one of the OG members of the #GucciGang. And so close is their friendship that the Taiwanese sartorial supernova got invited by Michele to attend the fall/winter 2016 show. The Asian fashion press heard wind of this and went absolutely buck wild. We can't blame them.
Since her debut in Milan Fashion Week two years ago, this Taiwanese fashion darling and frequent cover girl, has also been recently conferred the title of European Fashion Correspondent by her native edition of ELLE — to report live from the #FROW-s of Paris Fashion Week SS19. And judging from her posts on Instagram, it looked every bit as glamourously-hilarious as we imagine a fashion correspondent's adventures would be.
We now look at why the sartorial set is completely besotted with her sense of style.
1. SOMETHING FISHY
This image of the sultry Dee Hsu dripping in some serious Saint Laurent blingage — on the cover story of the 27th Anniversary issue of ELLE Taiwan — is no accident. The Taiwanese goddess lent her voice to bringing our favourite forgetful blue tang fish Dory — made famous by American comedienne Ellen DeGeneres — to life in the Chinese adaptation of the much loved animation Finding Dory.
2. LEGS FOR DAYS
Good god, will you just look at Dee Hsu's gams in this Saint Laurent mini!? With killer physical proportions, her get-away sticks really look like they go on forever don't they? It's really hard to tell in pictures that this Taiwanese entertainer is only 1.58m tall. OK, and those dazzling ruby shoulder dusters from Van Cleef & Arpels really don't hurt either!
3. SPIN CITY
One of the highest viewed videos on her Instagram (842,431 views, and counting!), Dee Hsu looks at home between two spinning wool towers at the Loewe spring/summer 2019 show. Sporting loose tousled hair, with just a whisper of a curl, Hsu is a vision chic in a bob — her signature hair length.
4. SOFT CELL
Dee Hsu is totally huggable in this furry Maje and Sandro ensemble! Proving that life is indeed grand for the Taiwanese icon with just a casual tilt of her chin, Hsu is a picture of vacation-bliss in this post. Man, if only we could look as good as her on our holiday #OOTD-s.
5. LIKE A BOSS
OMG! Clock those frilly Gisuseppe Zanotti heels! And what looks like vivid vignettes of an Italian garden — on a gorgeous pleated crepe de chine Gucci summer dress — comes to life on Dee Hsu in this promo image of her new reality television show I Fiori Delle Sorelle! Last seen on Chinese television in the remake of Meteor Garden, Hsu now plays one of two proprietresses of a flower shop in the floral and Renaissance capital of Italy, Florence. Whatever hilarities will ensue with her as the HBIC, you ask? Guess you'll have to watch to find out.