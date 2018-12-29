Ain't no party like a denim party! Kristen Bell and her two daughters prove exactly that.

On Friday, Dax Shepard posted a photo of The Good Place star standing next to their kids Delta Shepard, 4, and Lincoln Shepard, 5, and they all happened to be wearing full denim outfits. Levi Strauss surely would have been proud.

Like most pictures of their daughters, Shepard did not post their faces. Rather, the three women stood in a line with their backs to the camera and stared at a vintage station wagon.

"Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon," the Armchair Expert podcast host captioned it.