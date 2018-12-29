Baby Talk! True Thompson and Chicago West "Chat" It Up in Adorable Photos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 29 Dec. 2018 12:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin cuteness!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram page two adorable photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old daughter True Thompson sitting on a plush armchair and interacting with her 11-month-old cousin, Chicago WestKim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child. The babies are wearing different knitted winter hats

"I can't wait to hear their voices and their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!" Khloe wrote, adding, "Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down."

"Chi is saying, Truey don't look [now], but Santa forgot a reindeer and he's coming for your hat!" one user commented.

"Hahahahaha probably spot on," Khloe replied.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

The Kardashian-Jenner family members dub True, Chicago and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, "the triplets" due to them being so close in age.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and True recently spent the the baby's first Christmas in Los Angeles with the reality star's family. The two wore matching outfits to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which Kim and Kanye hosted at their home for the first time.

Tristan was unable to spend the holiday with Khloe and True in L.A because he "doesn't have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule, a source told E! News. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played a game on Dec. 23 and had another the day after Christmas. The three did celebrate Thanksgiving together back in Cleveland.

"Khloe wanted to be in L.A. with her family for Christmas," the source told E! News. "There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning. There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ True Thompson , Chicago West , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jamie Otis

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares First Picture of Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Aspen

Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

ESC: Fitness Trends 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fitness Trends: The Workout Kardashians Love, Technology and More

Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake After Learning He Followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Lady Gaga and Her Alien Alter-Ego Make Spectacular Las Vegas Residency Debut

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, yacht

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Kiss on a Yacht During Vacation in Miami

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Why 2018 Was the Year Justin Bieber Truly Got Serious About His Future

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.