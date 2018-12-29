by Corinne Heller | Sat., 29 Dec. 2018 12:18 PM
Here's an update about Kanye West's feud with Drake: Ye still seems to be pissed off at him, but is even more upset to recently learn that the fellow rapper followed his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram a few months ago.
"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September," West tweeted on Saturday. "When I went to far with Wiz [Khalifa] everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far. I had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."
Drake followed Kardashian on Instagram in September, just after fan theories that she is "Kiki" from the rapper's hit song "In My Feelings" flooded the Internet, as that is her actual nickname. The reality star denied the rumors.
"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," West tweeted. "We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."
He later deleted the tweets, writing, "Love everyone. All positive vibes."
Drake has not responded publicly to West.
Twitter / Kanye West
Soon after the rumors about "In My Feelings" spread, West said in an Instagram video, "What I'm looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there's people making rumors or thinking that you f--ked my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit."
"You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri,'" he continued. "So when you're like, 'Ah I don't know where it comes from!' You're too smart for that, bro. You know where that comes from. Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."
Prince Williams/Wireimage, Walter McBride/WireImage, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Earlier this month, West launched a Twitter tirade against Drake, alleging that he "threatened" him over the phone and accusing him of picking on "people with mental health issues." Drake appeared to react to the fellow rapper's rant by posting "crying laughing" emojis on his Instagram Story.
After West began his Twitter tirade, Kardashian had posted, "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. [Kanye] paved the way for there to be a Drake."
"Kim stands by Kanye and will never allow anyone to threaten her family," a source told E! News at the time. "She will stand up for Kanye and supports what he has to say. They aren't afraid of Drake and they aren't backing down. Kim feels very strongly and is glad that Kanye called him out. Threatening Kanye and the family completely crossed a line and Kim won't put up with that."
The drama earlier this month had begun soon after Drake asked West's team to clear a sample for their 2009 track "Say What's Real," which the latter rapper produced. West responded by ranting about him on Twitter for hours.
"It's all love bro bro but don't play with me," he tweeted. "You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro."
