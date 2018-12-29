Shop These Go-To Joggers and Hibernate

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 29 Dec. 2018 3:00 AM

As the year comes to a close, you've got a lot of things to think about.

For starters, what are you wearing to that New Year's party? And how about those resolutions? Before you get to too excited with all the planning, take minute to take a breath and and simply chill.

And what better way to chill than in a cozy-cute pair of joggers? Our go-to's are below! 

PINK NEW! HIGH WAIST SKINNY JOGGER

BUY IT: PINK NEW! HIGH WAIST SKINNY JOGGER, $50 at Victoria's Secret

NEW! SEQUIN BLING SKINNY JOGGER

BUY IT: NEW! SEQUIN BLING SKINNY JOGGER, $70 at Victoria's Secret

SUPREME JERSEY DRAPED PANT

BUY IT: SUPREME JERSEY DRAPED PANT, $62 at Revolve

NEW! Logo Fleece Jogger

BUY IT: NEW! Logo Fleece Jogger, $30 at Victoria's Secret

X by Gottex Jogger Leggings

BUY IT: X by Gottex Jogger Leggings, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Bebe Terry Beach Joggers

BUY IT:  Bebe Terry Beach Joggers, $19 at Nordstrom Rack

Knit Joggers

BUY IT: Knit Joggers, $27 at Nordstrom Rack

Nike Club Fleece Slim Joggers

BUY IT: Nike Club Fleece Slim Joggers, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Flirty Fleece Joggers

BUY IT: Flirty Fleece Joggers, $22 at Nordstrom Rack

Downtown Joggers

BUY IT:  Downtown Joggers, $29 at Nordstrom Rack

PINK Side Snap Skinny Jogger

BUY IT: PINK Side Snap Skinny Jogger, $35 at Victoria's Secret

Velvet Jogger

BUY IT: NEW! Velvet Jogger, $15 at Victoria's Secret

PINK Classic Jogger

BUY IT: PINK Classic Jogger, $30 at Victoria's Secret

  

   

 

     

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

