Bebe Rexha Exposes Alleged Married Football Player for Texting Her

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 28 Dec. 2018 6:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bebe Rexha, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha isn't afraid to put those who cross her on blast. 

Such was the case for one apparent NFL star, who Bebe has claimed continues texting her despite having a family of his own. The "Meant to Be" songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a message for the unidentified football player, and long story short, she wants him to back off. 

"Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life," Bebe wrote. "And they are cheaters waste your time."

The 29-year-old pop star then shared an alleged text exchange with the man, who writes, "When will I see you my friend!" with a crying face emoji. She responds, "I'll be performing on New Year's Eve. On NBC. Happy New Year's my friend." 

When the athlete inquires about seeing Bebe in person, she replies, "I'll be performing in San Jose in January." 

Photos

Famous Athletes Caught Cheating

In a separate post, Bebe continued, "You're married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f--k alone." 

Bebe Rexha, Instagram

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

"Don't be texting me 'hey friend' especially if you're a married man," Rexha added. "Sorry. That s--t don't fly with me... Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew." 

Her rant concluded, "I feel bad for writing that but it's how I feel." 

And aside from cheating, Bebe has quite a list of deal breakers when it comes to her romantic partners. She shared her most important dating rule on E!'s LadyGang, and fellas... you better bring your wallet if Bebe agrees to going on a date. 

"If we're in a relationship and I really like you, you better believe I'll pay for the meals," she shared. "I'll fly your family out one day and pay for your mother's meal. But on the first date if I end up paying for the meal, that means I'll never let you take me out again. Do not let a girl pay." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheating , Sports , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ARIA Awards, ARIAs

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pack on Some Hot and Heavy Beach PDA

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Claps Back at Troll Who Thinks She Should Dress ''Age Appropriate''

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Breaking Down the Cost of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Surprisingly Affordable Wedding

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wedding

You Won't Guess the Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Her Parents' Weddings

Usher, Grace Miguel

Usher Files for Divorce From Grace Miguel

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Hawaii

All the Details on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Holiday Hawaiian Getaway

Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Fiance Tom Kaulitz in Sexy Selfie

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.