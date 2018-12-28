Usher Files for Divorce From Grace Miguel

Usher has officially filed for divorce from wife Grace Miguel, E! News can confirm.

The 40-year-old "Yeah!" singer filed court documents in Georgia on Friday. Back in March, E! News learned that the couple had called it quits after about 10 years together and two years of marriage. "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," Usher and Grace said in a statement at the time. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives."

The statement concluded, "The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."