Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are living a teenage dream in Hawaii.

The actor and singer took their families on the ultimate getaway to the beaches of Hawaii. In photos taken of the A-list couple, they are seen setting up camp on the shore of one of the island's nicest beaches, where they were joined by their dogs and a few family members.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star took a quick dip in the warm waters, Katy lounged by the pups on their towels and sipped on a drink. For the outing, Katy wore a blue two-piece swimsuit, with high-waisted bottoms and a strapless top.

As for Orlando, he wore red swim trunks and a white bucket hat. He was, of course, shirtless, because who wants tan lines?

An eyewitness tells E! News that the couple "spent several days on the island of Kauai just before Christmas." While on the island they rented a house, where they stayed with Orlando's son Flynn, as well as Orlando's mom.