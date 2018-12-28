You Won't Believe Keira Knightley's Bizarre Musical Talent

Fans already knew Keira Knightley could act, but did they know she can also play music—with her teeth?

The 33-year-old actress showed off her skills on an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

In honor of the program's New Year's Eve show, host Graham Norton asked each guest to participate in one of his traditional party games. The game required the stars to demonstrate a rare talent they might bust out at a get-together. For instance, Knightley's fellow guest Catherine Tate went first and revealed she can mimic the sound of a baby crying. Guy Pearce went next and sang a little opera.

Finally, it was Knightley's turn.

"I can play my teeth," the Love Actually star explained. "I can play 'Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.' I mean, I can play anything you want."

She then began tapping on her teeth to produce the classic tune.

"Wow! What does your dentist think about that?" Pearce asked.