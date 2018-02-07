Kaylin Jurrjens is trying her hand at being a mom with a little babysitting.

In this clip from tonight's season finale of WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin babysits Kierra Douglas' daughter, Harrison.

"I really think that her watching Harrison is gonna be the best experience for her to really figure out if she's ready or not," Kierra said.

With Kaylin focused on career, the WAG is unsure how she'd be able to balance a new baby and her hosting aspirations.

"J.J. and I do want to have kids soon, but I don't know how the girls with kids do it. I'm trying to start my career up again and that takes a lot of time and commitment," Kaylin revealed.