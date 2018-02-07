SERIES PREMIERE
4TH, JAN. 9PM

Kaylin Jurrjens Takes Motherhood for a Test Drive on WAGS Atlanta: "I Think This Is a Sign I'm Supposed to Be a Mom"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Sharon Tate, Movie

Sharon Tate's Sister Slams Hilary Duff's Manson Murder Movie: "It's Classless"

Phil of the Future

This Phil of the Future Reunion Has Us Feeling Like It's 2121

Julie Bowen, Scott Phillips

Julie Bowen Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips

Kaylin Jurrjens is trying her hand at being a mom with a little babysitting.

In this clip from tonight's season finale of WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin babysits Kierra Douglas' daughter, Harrison.

"I really think that her watching Harrison is gonna be the best experience for her to really figure out if she's ready or not," Kierra said.

With Kaylin focused on career, the WAG is unsure how she'd be able to balance a new baby and her hosting aspirations.

"J.J. and I do want to have kids soon, but I don't know how the girls with kids do it. I'm trying to start my career up again and that takes a lot of time and commitment," Kaylin revealed.

Watch

Kaylin Jurrjens Worries She's Wasting Time on Her Dreams

Kaylin Jurrjens, WAGS Atlanta

E!

For now, it was just a test run filled with toys, Cheetos and a little attitude from Harrison.

"Harrison is really sassy. She's not afraid to really tell me the truth," Kaylin exclaimed.

After getting Harrison up on to a big girl chair, it was time for some girl talk. Well, Kaylin did most of the talking though Harrison did have a few "oohs" and "aahs" to add to the conversation.

With all disasters avoided, Kaylin took her successful babysitting experience as a sign that motherhood is in her future.

"Girl, I think this is a sign I'm supposed to be a mom," Kaylin told the tutu-clad toddler.

Watch Kaylin get her mom on in the clip above.

Don't miss the premiere of WAGS Atlanta Thursday, 4th of Jan. at 9PM, on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Atlanta , E! Shows , Babies , Moms , Sports , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -