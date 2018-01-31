Niche Caldwell is heading to New York Fashion Week.

In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, Niche is out to dinner with her mother when she gets the big call.

"I received some wonderful news today. You actually got booked for New York Fashion Week," Niche's manger Jamie told her over the phone.

Niche was instantly in tears, "That is so big," the WAG exclaimed.

Being on the runway is nothing new for Niche though. Back when she was just 14 years old, Niche jumped into the world of modeling but gave it up when she got married to football star Andre Caldwell.