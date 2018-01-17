SERIES PREMIERE
4TH, JAN. 9PM

WAGS Atlanta's Kaylin Jurrjens Is Waking Up Her Hosting Face With Acting Lessons: ''I Feel Like I'm About to Motorboat Someone''

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian: How I Hid My Baby Bump and Told Tristan Thompson I'm Pregnant

Spike Logo

Spike TV's Twitter Account Has "Unfiltered" NSFW Meltdown Before Rebrand

Meghan Markle, Suits, Wedding Dress

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: The Battle to Dress Meghan Markle for Her Big Day

Kaylin Jurrjens is focusing on herself and taking a stab at a career in hosting!

On tonights all-new WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin gets back on the saddle after leaving her hosting aspirations behind to focus on her husbandJair Jurrjen's, career.

"It was definitely a tough decision to put everything on hold for J.J. Baseball just really consumed my life, but now, I can really focus on myself," Kaylin declared.

Kaylin started her session at Drama Inc. with some warm-up exercises to wake her face up for the cameras, but the moves had this WAG feeling more than silly than ready.

"I feel like I'm about to motorboat someone," Kaylin joked.

Watch

Inside Kaylin & Jair Jurrjens' Massive House

Kaylin Jurrjens, WAGS Atlanta 103

E!

After some more practice and a vote of confidence from her hosting coach, Kaylin was starting to feel like a full-fledged host.

"You could say I'm not quite Diane Sawyer yet, but I'm on my way," the WAG said. 

Watch the LOL moment in the clip above.

Don't miss the premiere of WAGS Atlanta Thursday, 4th of Jan. at 9PM, on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Atlanta , E! Shows , Couples , Sports , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.