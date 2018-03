Nicole Williams, designer, star of WAGs, and PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador has blown up social media in recent years with her chic style and enviable figure.

We're currently obsessing over the looks she modeled in her recent PrettyLittleThing shoot.

Versace-inspired prints, kimono-style wrap dresses, blush pinks, florals, crop tops, and vinyl: these pieces will keep you looking Instagram-ready 'round the clock, just like our girl Nicole.