It's time for Nikki Bella to strut her stuff on the dance floor!
In this clip from Wednesday's season finale of Total Divas, the Bella family drops in to Nikki's Dancing With the Stars rehearsals before the premiere.
"Well because we're all here, can you show us a little of your dance?" Brie Bella asked.
Brie, Birdie and their mom watched as Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev gave them a little taste of their big number and Brie was in awe.
"I can't believe how graceful and elegant my sister looks. Seeing her dancing right now in practice, it gives me goosebumps. It makes me a little emotional," Brie gushed.
After hearing about Nikki's practice schedule, Brie insisted that she still has time for some wedding planning.
"I did come early cause I thought we'd go wedding dress shopping," Brie said. "I just don't have time," Nikki responded.
But Brie wasn't hearing it. "Nicole, I literally got married a week after WrestleMania. It was the craziest season for me. I found time," Brie insisted.
With Nikki adamant about focusing on her dancing, Brie began devising a plan to help her sister out.
"You can't just plan a wedding a month before. My sister's giving no time to wedding planning, so I feel like I need to help her out in that category," Brie offered.
