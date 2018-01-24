There's a WWE bun in the oven!

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz (Mike) find out they're expecting a little bundle of joy.

After tough schedules kept them apart, Maryse was bursting at the seams to tell Mike that he was going to be a dad.

"Babe you're gonna be a dad. Do you realize what it means?" Maryse asked Mike.

"We weren't even trying," a visibly shocked Mike responded.

After taking a trip to the doctor, the couple found out Maryse's due date is April 6th, just two days before WrestleMania.

While Maryse was grateful and excited to be pregnant, she couldn't help but be put off by the timing, "It could have been any, any day and it's the WrestleMania weekend," the mom-to-be exclaimed.