There's a WWE bun in the oven!
On this week's episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz (Mike) find out they're expecting a little bundle of joy.
After tough schedules kept them apart, Maryse was bursting at the seams to tell Mike that he was going to be a dad.
"Babe you're gonna be a dad. Do you realize what it means?" Maryse asked Mike.
"We weren't even trying," a visibly shocked Mike responded.
After taking a trip to the doctor, the couple found out Maryse's due date is April 6th, just two days before WrestleMania.
While Maryse was grateful and excited to be pregnant, she couldn't help but be put off by the timing, "It could have been any, any day and it's the WrestleMania weekend," the mom-to-be exclaimed.
While Maryse and The Miz were busy getting ready for baby, Brie Bella and her hubby Daniel Bryan were figuring out how they could get themselves and their baby Birdie out of the road trip from hell.
Soon after agreeing to let Nattie Neidhart's friends move them to Washington in their RV, the couple regretted the decision.
"I was like, ‘Oh perfect, I could be in a motor home so I could breastfeed, have her take naps,' and this has turned out to be the longest roller coaster ride I've ever been on," Brie told Bryan as they sat in the back of the rickety motor home.
By the afternoon, the couple had called it quits and asked the ladies to take them to the airport where they'd finish their trek to Washington by plane.
"This wasn't the family road trip I was hoping for, but another memory we've made and at least we're in Washington and everyone's safe," Brie stresed.
Back in Florida, Trinity (Naomi) Fatu was working her magic on Jimmy (Jon) Uso after a stomach ache brought their romantic staycation to a screeching halt.
"Jon planed a staycation for us, but I completely killed the moment. I really appreciate the effort, so I feel like I need to make it up to him," Trin declared.
And make it up to him she did. The WWE star used some nostalgia and a little role play to charm her boo.
"I used to be a cheerleader and you used to be a football player so why don't we reenact it?" Trin offered.
After Jon ran a few plays, cheered on by Trinity and her pom-poms, the couple escaped for some privacy and a little romance.
