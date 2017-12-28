Don't mess with the baddest ladies in the WWE!

You may be wondering how the iconic nickname "Team Rude" came to be. It's all thanks to loyal fans and a little bit of social media magic that this name was birthed. Don't get it twisted, because Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax proudly own the title!

"We used to travel in NXT together, and we always made sure we roomed together...because we're co-dependent" Nia shared. "I was on the elevator and she was coming because she takes forever with her bags," Nia revealed before Alexa chimed in. "They're bigger than me!" Alexa explained.