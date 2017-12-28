Don't mess with the baddest ladies in the WWE!
You may be wondering how the iconic nickname "Team Rude" came to be. It's all thanks to loyal fans and a little bit of social media magic that this name was birthed. Don't get it twisted, because Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax proudly own the title!
"We used to travel in NXT together, and we always made sure we roomed together...because we're co-dependent" Nia shared. "I was on the elevator and she was coming because she takes forever with her bags," Nia revealed before Alexa chimed in. "They're bigger than me!" Alexa explained.
"As she's coming the door closes on her and it doesn't open. It closes right on her and then she just stops and looks at the door and she goes, ‘Rude,'" Nia shares. "And I start laughing. I thought it was the funniest thing ever!"
It was only a matter of time before fans caught wind of the incident after Nia posted about it on social media, and from there, Team Rude was born. "It's cool because it's organic from the fans," Nia shared. "Team Rude sprouted from social media and its become its own thing. It's starting to catch on slowly but surely."
See Team Rude every week on Total Divas!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!