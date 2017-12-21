Leave it to your besties!

Who better to help Nia Jax find love than her number one gal-pal?! On this season of Total Divas, we'll get to see Nia try to find a new boo and learn a lot about herself in the process.

"The girls put me out on a date and I have a really great moment with Nikki and Brie," Nia shared with E! News. "Embracing myself and embracing the world of dating. Just putting myself out there to meet somebody."