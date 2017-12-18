It is so on!
The Miz and Maryse are placing bets! On this week's episode of Total Divas, Maryse is frustrated with her hubby's meat-eating habits and decides to place a bet to see if he will change. The stakes are high!
On a trip to a farm, Maryse challenges The Miz to come face to face with the animals he eats. "Lets make a bet where you don't eat meat for a week. Where you become vegetarian for a week. Hear me out!" Maryse tells her less than amused husband.
E!
"No meat. Then, in a week, I'll eat whatever you want me to eat," Maryse shares. But the deal sounds a little too good to be true to The Miz.
"I know you! You'll tell me, 'Hey Mike! Be a vegetarian.' and I'll go through with it. I'll do the whole thing," Mike explains. "Then at the end of the week, I'll go, 'Here is you prime rib,' and you'll go, 'I don't want to do it.'" While Maryse disagrees, he makes her partake in a challenge to ensure she'll keep her end of the deal.
"If you have just the tiniest piece of red meat to prove to me that you will go through with this, I will do an entire week of being a vegetarian," he assures her. The duo seals the deal with a handshake. It's game on.
Watch the clip above to see the funny deal being made!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m., only on E!