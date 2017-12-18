Could Nattie Neidhart and Lana's feud finally be over? It sure looks that way.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie shows off her softer side after the thought of Lana getting hurt while cliff-diving in Mexico really upsets her.

"It's really concerning to me because she's diving from a really, really high cliff. We don't know if there's a rock at the very bottom or if she's gonna hit another part of the cliff. I just don't want to see Lana get hurt," Nattie worried.

Once Lana made it back on dry land, Nattie decided to make amends.