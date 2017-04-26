There's always next season!
Nikki Bella received an amazing offer on Wednesday's episode of Total Divas. The WWE superstar was offered a spot on Dancing With the Stars, which she was so excited about.
But Nikki has been working on her WWE comeback since getting cleared by her doctor and throughout the episode she debated whether or not she wanted to focus on her comeback or doing DWTS.
So what did she decide?
"I'm…I'm gonna pass," Nikki told her agent. "I know it's an amazing opportunity, but I just…I really want my comeback to be in that ring and nowhere else."
Meanwhile, Lana and Rusev traveled to Bulgaria for their second wedding. But things became tense between the couple during Lana's christening.
What caused her to get so upset with Rusev?
Take a look at the Total Divas episode recap above to find out and to see Nikki talk about doing Dancing With the Stars!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m., only on E!