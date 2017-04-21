Almost a week ago, the Total Divas star vowed to get naked with her fiancé on camera once the milestone was reached. That challenge was more than enough motivation for the fans, who rallied to help Nikki and Brie Bella achieve their goal within days.
And as promised, the couple celebrated the accomplishment together by posting a video in their birthday suits!
"We are ready to give all of us to all of you!" Nikki enthusiastically says.
Even though John still doesn't think it's a good idea, the recently-engaged pair eventually disrobes after Nikki tells him, "Just shut up and take your clothes off!" Ask and you shall receive!
Once undressed, the couple proceeds to do a hilarious, happy dance in the nude that will make you LOL! It's seriously impossible not to laugh as the WWE Superstars shake and shimmy while showing off their athletic bods. Can we just say relationship goals?
But, alas, John eventually ruins the moment when he bends down and farts in Nikki's face!
Meanwhile, the longtime lovebirds, who got engaged during WrestleMania 33, are currently in the early stages of planning their wedding after four and a half years of dating. But the first thing on Nikki's agenda is setting the date.
"I just want it to be a time where we are excited to be together and have family and we feel alive and fresh and I just hope there's a week in our lives where we can just dedicate to that week with friends and family and we get the most special day of our lives," the bride-to-be previously shared with E! News exclusively. "I do not want my man to be exhausted for our wedding day, especially our wedding night."
The 33-year-old entrepreneur was also recently in New York City to scout potential dresses at Bridal Fashion Week.
"I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," Nikki told us. "Who's Nikki Bella without cleavage, like c'mon! I definitely have to have some cleavage."
Get it, girl!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m., only on E!
