Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's baby girl is already a fan favorite!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart gushed about how eager she is to finally meet little Birdie Joe Danielson as the expectant mom nears the end of her pregnancy.

"We're so excited to meet Birdie!" the WWE Superstar told us. "Of course, I was saying to Brie, Birdie's going to be so spoiled and she's going to be so loved. It's going to be great for the whole world to see what she looks like and to share Brie's journey with her."

But it's still hard for Nattie to believe her longtime friend is already preparing for motherhood. "I cannot wrap my head around the fact that Brie is having a baby," she said. "It still blows my mind that she's pregnant. It seems like yesterday that I was wrestling her. Now, she's going to be a mom."