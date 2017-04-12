"Oh my God!"

Eva Marie and Maryse want to give their husbands a sexy surprise on tonight's Total Divas. On the episode, the WWE stars are trying to figure out a present to give to their significant others, Jonathan and The Miz, when Eva Marie gets an idea.

"I kind of now am feeling like a concept coming," Eva Marie tells Maryse. "You know how back in the day, Baywatch was like the thing?"

When she hears this, Maryse gets extremely excited.