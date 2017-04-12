RETURNS APRIL 9TH
Total Divas Stars Eva Marie & Maryse Plan a Baywatch Photo Shoot: "I'm Freaking Out!"

by Jess Cohen |

"Oh my God!"

Eva Marie and Maryse want to give their husbands a sexy surprise on tonight's Total Divas. On the episode, the WWE stars are trying to figure out a present to give to their significant others, Jonathan and The Miz, when Eva Marie gets an idea.

"I kind of now am feeling like a concept coming," Eva Marie tells Maryse. "You know how back in the day, Baywatch was like the thing?"

When she hears this, Maryse gets extremely excited.

"I'm freaking out," she tells Eva Marie. "OK, yes!"

Take a look at the Total Divas clip above to see Eva and Maryse plan the surprise and then watch this Wednesday to see their Baywatch photo shoot!

New episodes of Total Divas returns Sunday 9th April in the UK, only on E!

