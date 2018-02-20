Brie Bella is embracing her post-baby body.

The Total Bellas star took in Instagram on Tuesday to share a raw and empowering snapshot of her changing body nearly one year after welcoming her and hubby Daniel Bryan's first child, baby daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

"9 months postpartum," the WWE star wrote today along with the hashtags, "#BeeConfident," "#BeeYou" and "#LetsBeeBOLDtogether."

The accompanying photo shows Brie flaunting her toned stomach in just gray sweatpants and a black bra top by her and Nikki Bella's clothing line Birdie Bee.

Fans instantly responded to the post with positive comments and thank yous.

"Beautiful picture!!" one user wrote while another shared, "Thank You for being real."