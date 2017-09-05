The Bellas are really butting heads!

In a preview from Wednesday's season two premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and John Cena all attend a nice dinner with the twins' family in San Diego, but things quickly go south. Brie ask to speak to Nikki privately so she can vent about how much John works.

"I'm actually really pissed off," Brie tells Nikki. "Well, I just feel like when it comes to family, John's never in the picture. He is always gone."

"Oh my god! That is not true," Nikki responds. "My man is part of this family and I'm pretty much like his wife."

"But you're not his wife. Which is another reason why he shouldn't be shu shu," Brie says (shu shu mean uncle in Chinese).

"If you don't want your baby girl to call him shu shu, don't," Nikki replies.