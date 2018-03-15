Although she actually won the competition, Vikander was slightly embarrassed by her own performance. "All the other kids had Tina Turner, cool rock stars and Michael Jackson...and I had this Swedish ballad," the Academy Award winner remembered. "But it was very dramatic."

As luck would have it, Fallon had a clip from her 1997 appearance, in which a young Vikander said, "I'm going to be an actress." When the host mentioned that she had previously expressed interest in singing, the confident child said, "It's hard to choose. It's gonna be one or the other." Looking back on her interview and performance, Vikander said, "It's so funny, because I say there with such certainty I want to be an actress. I didn't even know I was gonna be an actress!"