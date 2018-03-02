Talk about committing to a role!

Darren Criss faked a British accent for four years after he got caught up in a massive lie. The 31-year-old Glee star told Jimmy Fallon the story on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

When Criss was about 16 years old, he went to a concert with his friends. The group had balcony tickets, but Criss wanted to get access to the floor. During the show, he and his acting buddies started talking in a British accent for fun and a woman working the concert asked if they were from London.

"Yeah love, that's right," Criss told her, keeping the charade going.

The actor then created this whole back-story of how he and his buddies were on vacation and returning to London the next day. The woman agreed to let them onto the floor for their last big night.

However, Criss didn't get away with his little white lie. He ran into the same woman the next day and found out she actually lived near him. Instead of coming clean, Criss continued to fake the accent.

"I had to sustain this absurd lie for like four years, like a total idiot," he told Fallon. "I had committed to it because I had already gone too far down the rabbit hole."

Years later, Criss saw her on the bus and told her the truth at her stop.

"She's like ‘I'm not even mad, that's just the dumbest thing,'" he said.