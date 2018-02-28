Retta has had some "crazy gigs" throughout her career, but the most memorable might be when she performed stand-up during her friends' artificial insemination.

The 47-year-old comedienne shared her story on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Good Girls star was friendly with a couple who was having trouble conceiving. The husband and wife had decided to hire a surrogate and the husband wanted to ask Retta a favor. Based on his research, the husband said the surrogate was more likely to conceive if she was laughing. So, he asked Retta if she would be willing to do stand-up at the insemination.

While the Parks and Recreation star was hesitant at first, she agreed to perform if her friend agreed to perform, too—thinking her pal would bail. However, both women ultimately agreed to take the gig.