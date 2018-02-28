by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 7:47 AM
Retta has had some "crazy gigs" throughout her career, but the most memorable might be when she performed stand-up during her friends' artificial insemination.
The 47-year-old comedienne shared her story on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Good Girls star was friendly with a couple who was having trouble conceiving. The husband and wife had decided to hire a surrogate and the husband wanted to ask Retta a favor. Based on his research, the husband said the surrogate was more likely to conceive if she was laughing. So, he asked Retta if she would be willing to do stand-up at the insemination.
While the Parks and Recreation star was hesitant at first, she agreed to perform if her friend agreed to perform, too—thinking her pal would bail. However, both women ultimately agreed to take the gig.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
So, the two comediennes went to the infertility clinic for the artificial insemination. After the procedure, the husband invited Retta into the room to have her perform her opening act.
"He has set up, like, a music intro," Retta said. "Next thing you know, he comes out with a rainbow afro, like a clown afro, and he's doing a whole thing. He was opening the ‘show.'''
As Retta started her routine, a bunch of nurses started to peek inside the room. However, the show came to a halt when a doctor came inside and reprimanded them for the performance.
"I was like, ‘Brah, this wasn't me!'" she recalled.
Still, Retta finished her act—and good thing she did.
"It worked," she said, sharing that the couple welcomed a child. "So, I'm funny apparently."
Watch the video to hear her tell the whole story.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
