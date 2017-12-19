Pitch Perfect fans know Anna Kendrick can act and sing. But on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show the actress proved she's also good at doing impressions—or at least one impression of Kristen Stewart.

"I do one impression, and it's the weirdest impression, too," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don't why."

Kendrick said she's a fan of the Twilight star and that she's actually shown KStew her impersonation. Fallon then asked her to imitate the actress right there on stage and to describe the new Pitch Perfect 3 movie the way Stewart would.

Watch the video to see Kendrick nail the impression.