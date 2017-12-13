Well, this is one nutty mash-up.

Jimmy Fallon channeled his inner teenager for a unique sketch on The Tonight Show Tuesday. Inspired by the hit comic-turned-TV series, Riverdale, the late-night host turned to another set of classic comic strip characters, the Peanuts, to round out his new parody.

Set in a "safe, decent, innocent" small town, the comedian and his co-stars bring the Peanuts to life in the world of Riverdale. With Linus' mysterious death in the pumpkin patch, Charlie Brown (Fallon) and his teacher's secret affair and trouble between him and Linus' sister, Lucy, the sketch's main star is having a hard time coping. However, Franklin (Questlove) soon arrives to deliver some much-needed wisdom.

"Moping around about Linus won't bring him back," he advised. "You gotta keep living your life, man."