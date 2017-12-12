TUE-SAT
Star Wars Characters Sing "MMMBop" in the Ultimate Mashup

What do you get when you combine the power of the Force with the power of Hanson? One incredible mashup. 

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon gave fans the ultimate throwback on Monday by airing a video of Star Wars characters singing a rendition of "MMMBop." The late night show pieced together clips from the classic saga to make it sound like the characters were singing the chorus from the ‘90s hit. 

It seems like both the dark and light sides of the Force are Hanson fans, too. Everyone from Queen Amidala and C-3PO to Darth Vader and Han Solo join in on the number. However, the best part is when Yoda turns a lyric into one of his classic teachings.

Watch the video to see the full mashup.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Global Press Tour

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

