Mike Myers and Jimmy Fallon Have a Bizarre Dance-Off With a Slippery Finale

by Samantha Schnurr

These are some unique moves. 

On The Tonight Show Tuesday, host Jimmy Fallon and comedian Mike Myers joined forces for a dance battle unlike anything fans have seen before. With the help of jumbo-sized dice, each competitor took a turn rolling for instructions on what kind of jig to perform. 

Such suggestions included "The Which Pocked Did I Put My Keys In? Dance," the "Hot Poutine" and the "Windy Plastic Bag."

To spice up the competition, each man donned the colors of their native country. For Fallon, that meant a blue warm-up suit with USA emblazoned on the front while Myers sported a matching suit in red for Canada. Let the games begin!

While they each performed with enthusiasm—and Myers definitely gave us some Austin Powers vibes—Fallon exhausted himself writhing around on the floor as a windy plastic bag. So, he decided to have a truce.

"Why are we doing this? We don't have to fight. Plus, I'm very winded," Fallon admitted. "Why don't we come together and dance with each other?"

The men agreed and performed a grand finale—the "Slip-n-Slide." 

You better believe the two stars went all the way and actually slid on the floor. 

