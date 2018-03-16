Queen Helena Calls King Robert's List of Potential Brides a ''Bunch of Vacuous Social-Climbing Sluts'' on The Royals

When it comes to her beloved son Robert, there's no pleasing the queen.

In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) sits down with the palace's social media director, Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), to sort through a list of potential wives for King Robert (Max Brown), but so far, all the candidates are below her standards.

"Number three has quite an impressive pedigree. Her father's in the house of lords," Willow offers.

"Yes. I'm pretty sure daddy bought her a new nose," Helena snips.

It seems the queen is not as concerned with the applicant's lineage as she is with her looks.

Watch

The Royals Jasper Recap: Season 4, Ep. 1

"She looks beautiful, but what about the children? They'll end up with her old schnoz and the tabloids will have a field day, saying they possibly couldn't be Robert's children. I'll save us all the agony," Helena says before tossing the wannabe queen's photo aside. "Let's face it, they're all a bunch of vacuous social-climbing sluts."

See the LOL moment in the clip above.

TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Couples , Babies , Top Stories
