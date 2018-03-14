That's definitely one way to kill the mood!

On this week's episode of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) is headed out of town for the weekend to meet the parents of Greta, the girl he's only dating to get info about his brother. So romantic! Things were going just as planned before he finds out some terrible family news.

"12 bedrooms and 16 baths. Your parents' country house makes the palace sound quaint," Liam jokes with Greta. "Truthfully, I'd prefer for it to be smaller. Then I could make a case for us to be in the same bedroom," she responds. "My mom and dad are old fashioned. They'll put you down the hall from me."