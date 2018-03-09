These on-screen royals totally approve of Meghan Markle!

E! News sat down with The Royals stars Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley and Alexandra Park this week to chat about Sunday's highly anticipated season four premiere, but the British trio couldn't help gushing over Prince Harry's soon-to-be bride.

"She's gorgeous!" Park dished.

"I think the whole nation our nation, thinks she's the best thing since sliced bread," Hurley told E!. "We just love her. She's gorgeous!"

"He's a lucky man," Moseley smiled. "He's a very luck man. We're very lucky to have her."

"The monarchy is lucky and England's lucky," Hurley added.