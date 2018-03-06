by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 12:26 PM
Elizabeth Hurley is totally cool with Jennifer Lawrence copying her sexy style!
Fans will remember that Hurley shocked the world with her iconic 1994 Versace safety pic dress, a jaw-dropping look many still talk about today. And just recently, J.Law gave a nod to Hurley's look by wearing a similar black Versace dress (sans safety pins) while promoting her new film Red Sparrow.
So what did Hurley think of J.Law's take on the look?
"I thought she looked amazing in it! Really hot and sexy," the Brit beauty told E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts Tuesday while promoting Sunday's season four premiere of The Royals.
Getty Images
"I mean Versace, they still make phenomenal dresses 20 years on from me wearing that one," Hurley gushed. "So yes, I was a little thrilled to see her in that."
Meanwhile, Hurley also reacted to her ex Hugh Grant recently opening up about their breakup, calling himself an idiot.
"I didn't know he said that, I mean he is of course an idiot," she joked. "I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy. Yeah, I see him a lot, I speak to him a lot. You know, he's now a father of five, he has five kids and he's a great dad. Yeah, he'll remain my best friend for life."
Aw!
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
