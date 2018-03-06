Elizabeth Hurley is totally cool with Jennifer Lawrence copying her sexy style!

Fans will remember that Hurley shocked the world with her iconic 1994 Versace safety pic dress, a jaw-dropping look many still talk about today. And just recently, J.Law gave a nod to Hurley's look by wearing a similar black Versace dress (sans safety pins) while promoting her new film Red Sparrow.

So what did Hurley think of J.Law's take on the look?

"I thought she looked amazing in it! Really hot and sexy," the Brit beauty told E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts Tuesday while promoting Sunday's season four premiere of The Royals.