Is the palace's favorite couple back on?

In this exclusive promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11), Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and security guard Jasper (Tom Austen) share a steamy lip lock that has all signs pointing to yes.

"This needs to stop," Jasper warns Eleanor.

"With all due respect, he's not my boss and I do what I want!" Eleanor yells.

"Oh is that right?" Jasper retorts. "You're so sexy when you're angry," Eleanor says before planting a kiss on Jasper. We smell a rekindled romance!

When it comes to family matters, things are tumultuous to say the least. King Robert (Max Brown) stresses the importance of family first, but Prince Liam (William Moseley) isn't buying it.

In fact, he's not so sure his brother is even worthy of the throne.