David Beador has a new girlfriend this Valentine's Day!
Less than four months after news broke that the Real Housewives of Orange County star and his wife Shannon Beador had separated, E! News is learning more about how both parties are moving on.
"David wasted no time and has already started dating again and has moved on entirely," a source shared with E! News. "He's been seeing this woman for at least a few weeks now and the word has spread around Newport Beach."
That woman is named Lesley who recently shared a picture on her public Instagram with David.
In fact, the Orange County resident shared a photo of two red balloons that may have come from her new man.
Charles Sykes/Bravo
"Happy Valentine's Day!! And away we go…." David wrote in the comments section. "#NotDiscreetAnymore #HappyValentinesDay."
Lesley added, "@David_Beador Happy Valentine's Day to the most kind, funny, motivated, loving & [hot] man! The sky is more blue & my coffee taste better with you in my life."
As for Shannon, the Bravo star recently revealed on Instagram that she has begun filming season 13 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. And instead of focusing on her ex, Shannon appears to be absorbed with both work and family.
"Shannon's main priority is to be there for the kids because there's been so much change," a source revealed to us.
Back in December, Shannon filed for divorce from her husband after 17 years of marriage. At the time, an insider revealed how tough of a decision it was for the mother-of-three.
"Shannon is very distraught and is trying in every possible way to keep it together for the sake of her kids," our source shared.
At the same time, Shannon also assured Andy Cohen things were going to be a-okay.
"Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that's inevitable but it's just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days," she shared on Watch What Happens Live! back in November. "No more downer tonight. It's all good. It's all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead."