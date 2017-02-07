Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorite Jeana Keough is known for her direct approach to problems, so when she recently started feeling dissatisfied with her profile, she didn't waste any time. "I had a little turkey neck," Keough, a former Playboy model, tells E! News exclusively. "It wasn't much, but I felt like it was aging me."
She had a hookup in the form of Dr. Thomas Barnes. Yes, he's her boyfriend, but he also happens to be one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Newport Beach, Calif. "At least 20 of my friends have gone to see him," Keough says.
"Jeana was storing too much fat under her chin and jowl," Barnes tells E! News.
He recommended the "Neck-Shrink-Lift," a low-risk procedure that's done under local anesthesia. "I created it in 2000," he says. "People have come in from all over the world for it."
What does it entail? "I put numbing fluid under the chin and out to the sides of the face," Barnes explains. "I wait about 15 minutes then I do a special liposculpture technique using a very small cannula. And then I sculpt. After that, I remove just the right amount of fat, then use a laser to warm the skin and stimulate it to shrink and heal faster." All in all, the process takes only 30-40 minutes.
"I was a little bruised after," says Keough. "But not that much. Makeup covered it. Two weeks later, the effect was really dramatic."
"It's a great reveal," Barnes agrees. "And I can do the same technique with upper arms, love handles, tummy, thighs and knees."
Needless to say, Keough is thrilled with the results. "When I came back to [Barnes'] office, the receptionist looked at me and was like, 'Can I help you?' It's not that she didn't know me—she does—it was that the results were so great. It was kind of shocking. I'm really happy!"