Meghan King Edmonds is ready to break a sweat in 2017.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with her baby girl Aspen, the new mom is sharing new details about her weight-loss journey.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday afternoon, the Bravo star posed for a selfie in LA BLACK activewear as she shared her personal health story.

"25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go!" she shared with her followers. "I can work out again in two weeks! But question: why are my abs so spread apart?"

The #Hashtag Hats founder added, "I know I have some diastasis recti but maybe it's normal? Should I be using a waist trainer to pull them back together? #girlygirlbeingbad #girlygirllooksguilty #breastfeedingweightloss."