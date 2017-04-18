"My son is not the first young adult to experiment with marijuana, and he certainly won't be the last," NeNe said in a statement after his first bust. "Still, as parents, this is a chance for us to have an open dialogue with him about the dangers of any substance abuse. I realize as a parent that my job is never done. And as I've tweeted, tough love was in order. Still I ask that you respect our privacy during this trying time." (For bust No. 2, her rep said she stood by her previous statement.)

During a March 2012 episode of RHOA, NeNe decided not to bail her son out of jail after his 2011 arrest for shoplifting two razors from Walmart.

"I feel like it's time to show tough love," NeNe said on the show. "Bryson, he's had a really easy life. So, now I'm gonna show you what a hard life is."

He was sentenced to rehab in January 2015 after violating his probation from a 2013 DUI (he served house arrest) by not showing up for counseling and otherwise not following all the required stipulations of his sentence. He was also busted last June for trying to pass fake checks at a McDonald's.

Being called out on TV didn't particularly work for him back in the day, but according to his stepbrother, Bryson—the father of NeNe's granddaughter Bri'Asia—is "doing much better" these days.

"He's doing good now, he's working and trying to fly straight and avoid getting into more trouble than he's gotten into," NeNe's stepson and Bryant's stepbrother Damian Leakes told Radar Online in February 2016. "People make mistakes sometimes and it might take a little longer than some to get back on track."

And it very well may take being away from the cameras—if not the parents who are on camera all day, every day—to truly be able to focus. If getting back on track is even in the cards.

Josh Waring, sober at the time according to the columnist, opened up to the Orange County Register in 2007 about being on RHOC—and how he thinks the show affected his mother—after he was released from a treatment center in Apple Valley, Calif. As seen on the show, Lauri had signed him over to the state of California until he turned 18.